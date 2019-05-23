Southern Burleigh County Wind Farm Project Officially Dead Video

Bismarck - The battle over a proposed wind farm in Southern Burleigh and Northern Emmons County -- Is over.

Chicago Based PNE Wind wanted to build over 70 wind turbines in that area but faced stiff opposition of area residents.

PNE's application for a special use permit was eventually denied by the Burleigh County Planning and Zoning Commission.

Last month they sold the project to Next-Era Energy subsidiary, Burke Wind.

Last night NextEra officials met with leaseholders in Linton to tell them they have decided to move the project elsewhere.

In a statement sent to KX News, Next Era says...

"For nearly two decades, NextEra Energy Resources has been investing in North Dakota. We have a strong track record of building good wind projects in partnership with communities across the state. We have evaluated the Burleigh Wind project, talked to community leaders and decided to move the project. We look forward to developing this project and providing affordable, home-grown energy in North Dakota for years to come."

NextEra already has received approval on an unrelated wind farm project in Emmons and Logan counties.