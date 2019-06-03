Space Aliens is helping CDHS Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Space Aliens is helping raise money for a local animal shelter and they need your help.

The restaurant is donating 20 percent of your bill to the Central Dakota Humane Society's pets.

To participate, all you have to do is show the space aliens flyer with the organization on it when you dine in or carry out.

This fundraizer is part of their Space Aliens Helping Earthlings organization, where they help support charities, local teams, and community projects.

"We think it is really important to be involved in our community. Our owners are local and so they feel it is important to help out. We are really a community-based company and we just love giving back," said Shannon Brass, General Manager at Space Aliens.

The fundraiser is tomorrow only.

Store hours are 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

