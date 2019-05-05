Bismarck News

Spring planting underway in North Dakota

Posted: May 01, 2019 10:42 AM CDT

Updated: May 04, 2019 08:21 PM CDT

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Spring planting is underway in North Dakota.

The Agriculture Department in its weekly crop report says farmers have started seeding spring wheat, durum, corn, canola, sugar beets, oats, barley, dry peas, dry beans, flaxseed and potatoes.

Planting of all crops is less than 10 percent complete and mostly behind the average pace.

Soil moisture continues to be in good supply. Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 90% adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture is 81% in those categories.

The winter wheat crop and cattle and calf conditions both remain rated mostly fair to good.

Hay and stock water supplies both are rated mostly adequate.

