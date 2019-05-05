Star Wars fans celebrate the movie series by getting tattoos Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Star Wars fans celebrated the iconic movie series by getting tattoos.

How big of a star wars fan are you? Harlan Stewart has the Chewbacca voice, clothes, even tattoos.

"I got three Star Wars tattoos that I camped out," said Stewart.

Stewart is a super fan and the obsession started at an early age.

"I grew up watching it with my family, specifically my grandmom. I chose a Chewbacca tattoo today because I remember that being one of her favorite characters," said Stewart.

For the past three years, he has camped out in line for 24 hours and was the first person to attend the Star Wars Flash Day event. It's hosted by Alchemist Tattoo shop, where several artists give out discounted star wars themed tattoos. The event has become a tradition and a way to unite the community.

It's been 42 years since the movie has been released and it quickly became a worldwide pop-culture phenomenon. Playing a huge role in peoples lives.

"I think of our wedding. We actually had a star wars wedding, so we did kind of a little thing with star wars stuff in there," said Tiffany Eckroth.

This is the final year the shop is doing this event and is considering other ideas.

But this isn't Stewart's last Star Wars tattoo, he plans to get more in the future.

Last year Alchemist Tattoo shop tattooed 70 people.