Statewide police effort to cut underage drinking results in 201 citations

Just over 200 citations were issued by North Dakota law enforcement during the recent "Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

Running from April 1st to May 19th, the effort involved extra patrols to enforce, among other things, laws against underage drinking.

A total of 201 citations were attributed to the added law enforcement, including 21 minor in consumption tickets, 17 minor in possession tickets and 7 driving under the influence arrests.

Also, 31 speeding tickets and 7 drug-related citations were issued.

The additional enforcement is part of the state's "Vision Zero" strategy to eliminate motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

You can learn more about North Dakota's traffic safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov or on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page.