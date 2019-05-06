Street work lengthens travel time on Century Ave Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Starting today in Bismarck all eastbound traffic on Century Avenue, from 4th Street to State Street will be reduced to one lane, for pavement repairs.

The lane reduction will be in place through July 2nd. At this time, there are no detours in place. During peak traffic times-- drivers can expect congestion on Century Avenue at both the 4th and State Street intersections.

Because the intersection at Century and State is a major thru-way-- you should try and seek an alternate route.