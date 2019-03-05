Students get competitive with fruits and vegetables Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

A friendly competition is encouraging kids to eat healthy during "Fruit And Veggie Week" at area schools.

Students in Bismarck elementary schools are bringing in fruits and vegetables for their daily snacks. The kids are also dressing in the corresponding color of the fruit.

Bismarck Public School nurses developed the project to get young people excited about living a healthy lifestyle. They say this a great way to promote healthy living, not just in school but in everything they do.

"Kids should be eating 1 1/2 cups of fruits a day and 2 cups of veggies a day. The main source of vitamins and minerals is from our fruits and veggies and therefore we should be eating more than them. They also have vital chemicals to help fight off cancer and they are rich in fiber," said Paula Ayers, School Nurse at Liberty Elementary School.

Each day, teachers will keep track of the number of students that bring a fruit or vegetable for their snack.

The classroom in each school with the highest percentage will get a "free choice day" during gym and be recognized with the Apple Award.