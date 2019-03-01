Students Uninjured in Bus Crash near Linton
Around 7:50 a.m. this morning a Linton School Bus was rear-ended by a car on Hwy. 83 about 3 miles North of Linton.
According to the Emmons County Sheriff's Office, four students were on board but were not injured. They were transported to the local hospital as a precaution.
The driver of the car, a pregnant female was injured and had to be extricated from the vehicle. Her injuries are non-life-threatening.
The Emmons County Sheriff's Office, Emmons County EMS, Linton Fire & Rescue and the North Dakota Highway Patrol all responded.
