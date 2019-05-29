Supreme Court appeal in William Hoehn sentencing Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The man guilty of kidnapping Savanna LaFontaine Greywind's baby after her murder is appealing to the Supreme Court.

William Hoehn was sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping of Haisley Jo.



Hoehn was sentenced in October and is expected to spend life in prison with the possibility of parole.

He was acquitted of conspiracy to commit murder during his jury trial, but before the trial, had pled guilty to kidnapping.



Hoehn's lawyers are arguing he was incorrectly designated a special dangerous offender because the crimes he pled guilty to did not seriously endanger the life of another. He says he also hasn't been convicted of a similar crime previously.

Defense lawyers say the trial court did not advise Hoehn of the possible sentencing ramifications of pleading guilty.



There is no date on when the Supreme Court's opinion could be released.

Hoehn was dating and living with Brooke Crews when she killed Savanna Greywind and cut the baby from her womb.



Hoehn helped hide the baby and concealed Greywind's body after her death.

Sentencing held for William Hoehn

One-year after Savanna Greywind's murder, William Hoehn speaks out