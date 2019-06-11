Survey: N.D. 1 of 20 best states in which to live

North Dakota has been battered in several pop polls recently, so here’s some good news for a change: North Dakota is one of 20 states ranked as the best in which to live.

Personal financial website WalletHub compiled the rankings, based on metrics such as housing costs, income growth, education rate, quality of hospitals and other factors.

When all is said and done, North Dakota ranks 11th on the list.

The state scores high on having the lowest housing costs (3rd) and highest income growth (1st).

On the other hand, the state averages the the second-highest number of hours in a work week (behind Alaska) and has the fewest number of restaurants per capita in the nation.

Still, looking at all the factors, North Dakota does quite well overall on the list.

You can read the complete survey and the methodology used here.