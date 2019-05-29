The Bismarck Larks celebrated their season opener Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

The Larks is a college baseball league that started in North Dakota, three years ago.

The event opener included fireworks, performances and more.

Officials say they included a new deck for the tailgate area this year.

"Every year baseball evolves so we have different expectations and this year they are very high. But we don't hold our players to them, I hold myself to them. So, I am just excited. I spent nine months on this roster and getting it ready and to see it come together. It's great to see them play, I mean that's the most exciting part about it all," said Sean Repay, Head Coach of the Bismarck Larks.

The opening night drew in nearly 2,000 fans.