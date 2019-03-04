The Herd Visits the White House Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

For the first time ever, members of the North Dakota State Bison football team made their mark on the White House.

All 108 players and several coaches made the trip in order to celebrate their latest FCS championship.

Several high-ranking North Dakotans were also there.

All three members of the state's congressional delegation, First lady Kathryn Helgaas-Burgum and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem were all in attendance.

Quarterback Easton Stick, fresh off the NFL combine, gave the President a Number 45 Bison jersey.

"We have an unbelievable brotherhood that goes back to the 60's winning championships, it's a huge family. So today, we would like to extend an offering to be part of that family with a jersey. Number 45, for President Trump," said Stick.

Following the press conference, the team was served lunch and the Bison were treated just the same as the NCAA Division 1 football champion Clemson Tigers.

The buffet table was filled with Big Macs, Chick Fil and french fries.

The President even joked he knows what college kids liked.

For the Bison's this is their seventh national title in eight years.