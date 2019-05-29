The Jet Stream Impacts You More Than You Know

It's anywhere from six to nine miles above the ground and can reach speeds over 200 mph.

Many of us don't even know it's there but it impacts our daily lives. We're talking about the jet stream.



Where the jet stream is positioned can make the difference between a cool, rainy day and a warm, sunny and dry day. It's created by the temperature differences between the hot equator and the cold poles. These air masses won't meet and work together gently.



Ribbons of fast moving air form at their intersections. These are the jet streams. There are several, and we're impacted by two of them: the Polar jet stream and the Subtropical jet stream. These move around a lot and bring a wide variety of weather depending on where they're located relative to you.



