Thousands Turn Out To Memorial Day Ceremony In Mandan Video Video

Mandan - Nearly two thousand people shrugged off the chilly and wet start to the day to attend a Memorial Day Service at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan.

The nearly hour-long program spotlighting the 50th Anniversary of Vietnam was led by numerous veterans including Brigadier General Al Palmer who delivered the keynote address.

The 188th Army Brass Quintet provided music and the American Legion Post Number 40 delivered a rifle volley near the end of the program.

The program concluded with the playing of taps and a cannon salute from the North Dakota National Guard.

"Absolutely Marvelous, it was a really nice presentation, all the dignitaries and the 188th quintet that played and also the bugler, it was a really great job," said Bismarck Resident Jerry Christianson.

"You know it's always heartwarming, like they say, it's the time to remember, but you gotta remember everyday." said Dickinson Resident Laverne Diede.

"It was great, a wonderful tribute I thought for all the fallen heroes as well as for those in attendance here today." said Glenfield Resident Nathan Spickler.

Governor Doug Burgum, Senator John Hoeven and Major General Alan Dohrmann were also in attendance.

Those in attendance for this afternoon's events at the Veterans Cemetery were treated to another surprise.

KX News was onboard one of two Blackhawk Helicopters as they opened the ceremony with a flyover to commemorate those who lost their lives fighting for our freedom.

The choppers took off from the Army Aviation Support Facility shortly before noon.

KX News spoke with one of the blackhawks pilots about why they do things like this.

"People like to see helicopters flying over the event, they like to see all the flags on the ground, they like to see all the mortorcycles come in and when aviation gets involved to support this, the helicopters fly over during the event, it's special and people appreciate it and we like to do it and support this event". said Jason McEvers, Operations Officer for North Dakota Aviation.

The flyover was made possible by the North Dakota National Guard.