Today at the Capitol: Senate takes up abortion bills

Today at the Capitol, lawmakers in the House will consider adding all North Dakota’s schools to the state-run IT system.

According to the State Superintendent, in 2018 there were malware attacks on one-third of the state’s schools, with at least one of those attacks coming from North Korea.

Lawmakers will also consider a bill reducing penalties for offenders following the completion of participation in a drug court.

This would mean, for example, that a drug violation would possibly change from a felony to a misdemeanor upon completion of participation in drug court.

The two Abortion bills introduced this session will also be in committee.

One bans human dismemberment abortions.

The other requires healthcare professionals to tell women before the procedure that it is possible to reverse the effects of an abortion, even after the procedure has already been started.

There’s another bill stating a school district cannot ban traditional tribal regalia.

Such as an eagle feather or other aspects of culture…during a graduation ceremony.