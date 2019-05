Tornadoes Touch Down In Eastern North Dakota Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This picture from Carl Jones captured the tornado near Dazey . Carl also captured the rain shaft nearby. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Suzy Heise was at Rogers Exit along I-94 when she got this great shot of a tornado northeast of Valley City. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rebecca Charie [ + - ] Video

There was a lot of wind shear in the atmosphere and there was enough going on in the atmosphere for several small tornadoes to spin up. In addition to the tornadoes (one caused "some" damage to a building) there was ping-pong ball size hail in some of the storms.