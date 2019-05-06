Town Hall Meeting Tonight On Agent Orange Effects Video

Bismarck - The Vietnam War has been over for 44 years, but its impacts on the health of those who fought in it are the topic of a town hall meeting tonight in Bismarck.

The meeting, titled, "The Faces Of Agent Orange", will address the problems veterans, their children and grandchildren are experiencing after being exposed to Agent Orange.

Agent Orange was an extremely strong herbicide used by US troops to clear large amounts of forest cover used by the enemy during the war.

In the years after the war, it's estimated over three million veterans were exposed and many are dealing with severe medical issues such as liver cancer and birth defects in their children.

"I know that there's been a lot of veterans that have passed away with the effects of Agent Orange, and the effects are going to go on for years", Said Larry larson, The Past Exalted Ruler of the Bismarck Elks Lodge.

Tonight's meeting will inform veterans of what services are available to them and family members.

It's scheduled to run from 6 to 8pm at the Elks Lodge on North Washington Street.