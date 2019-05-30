Truck Drivers Plead For One Road To Be Fixed Video

BISMARCK - One Burleigh County road has become such a sore spot for county engineers and truckers that are forced to use it, the county has decided to take out a multi-million dollar loan to permanently address the problem.

"We need something now! you know you've got a lot of trucks running through here", said one truck driver who did not want to be identified.

Talk to any truck driver who uses 249th Street Northeast, and they'll tell you pretty much the same thing, it's like driving on the surface of the moon.

The road is littered with deep holes and ruts, so severe, many trucks are forced to swerve nearly off the road or slow to down to five miles per hour to deal with the surface of the road...

Truckers KX News spoke with are fed up with the lack of maintenance and lack of communication from Burleigh County road crews...

I've seen the blade out here four times and every time it's driving down the road with the blade up"

He adds the county doesn't realize how much money the road's surface is costing truckers...

"It tears your trucks up, if you don't have a truck, you don't get paid, and it's a tough situation and there's no reason for it you know", said a trucker.

One trucker I spoke with didn't want his face on camera but tells me how the road just eats trucks up.

"I've had problems from broken fenders falling off the trailer of the truck, broken springs on the suspensions, busted airbags from the big holes you have to drive through," Said a truck driver.

But there is hope on the bumpy road to progress, Burleigh County Engineer Marcus Hall tells KX News plans are underway to rebuild and repave the road with asphalt and concrete this summer.

"That particular road is unique in the sense that it's heavily industrially used, we don't have hardly any residents out there, and because of the nature of that, we have large deposits of gravel in that area, it's a pretty unique situation", said Hall.

He adds that road has been an issue for nearly 20 years...they wanted to fix it last year...but couldn't get the right of ways in time...also the county is so committed to fixing it for good, they've taken out a seven million dollar loan to pay for it as opposed to a quicker cheaper fix.

But until shovels go in the ground, truckers will just have to put up with the rough ride for a little while longer.

The county says bids for the project will be taken starting tomorrow and if all goes according to plan, they hope to begin construction in early July.