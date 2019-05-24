Two Lincoln Police Officers Save Multiple Lives

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lincoln Police Chief Greg Leveling says there are three things an officer will remember most in their career: catching a burglar in the act, delivering a baby, and saving a life.

KX News introduces you to two Lincoln officers, early in their careers, who have already saved multiple lives.

Lincoln Police Officer Mark Thueson shares, "Long, hot day; 102 degrees outside. I got called over to a residence, an individual was not responsive and it didn't look like it was going to turn out well."

He says the man was on his last breaths. Officer Thueson was the only one on-scene, so it was up to him to perform CPR.

Officer Thueson explains, "Within about a minute of CPR, he got color back into his body and into his face. And about another thirty seconds to a minute after that, he actually came too and looked right at me and said 'Hey dude, why are you pushing on my chest so hard?' And I was like, 'Welcome back, just don't move. It's alright."

But Officer Thueson wasn't done saving lives for the year. On Christmas night, he and Officer Jameson Seim responded within a couple of minutes and saved a woman's life.

Officer Seim shares, "Between the two of us, we were able to do compressions, give her oxygen, and get her back and going, to the point where she was cursing us out in the ambulance."

Police Chief Greg Leveling calls their actions a 'Christmas miracle'.

Officers Seim and Thueson were presented with the Lifesaver Award. They wear their red badges proudly.

Officer Seim adds, "It's kind of a surreal thing. You know, we do a lot of different stuff every day, and you get those calls where it doesn't always go the way you want to, especially medicals or what have you, so it's always nice when you get one that goes the way it should."

Officer Thueson says the award and recognition are cool, but being able to help someone in dire need is the rewarding part.

He explains, "If it weren't for my actions and Officer Seim's actions, people wouldn't be here today, and so it's a very cool moment."

Both officers say they got into police work to help people. It may be cliche, but it's the reason many of our 'life-savers' get up and go to work every morning.

In North Dakota, all officers are required to go through a basic Emergency Medical Responder training.