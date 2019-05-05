UTTC to End Nursing Program
AP (ND) -- United Tribe Technical College is preparing to close its nursing program this month. The program will end on May 10th.
The college decided to voluntarily discontinue it in December after recent resignations put the program out of compliance with the North Dakota Board of Nursing Standards.
The nursing program’s administrator and three faculty members left the college last year.
The State Board of Nursing Executive Director says UTTC contracted with temporary staff, to allow eight students in the program to complete their education and graduate this month.
According to the State Board's annual report, the number of students enrolled in the nursing program had been declining in recent years.
UTTC had 22 students enrolled in its nursing program in the 2017 to 2018 school year, compared to 34 in 2012 to 2013.
Officials told current and prospective students, last year that the program would be discontinued.
