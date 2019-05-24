Watch What's Going Down the Drain

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Spring is here, and summer is right around the corner.

As you're re-doing your yard and enjoying the outdoors, make sure you're keeping run-off and litter out of the storm drains.

The City of Mandan's Planning and Engineering Director says even soil getting into the drains can cause a problem.

The biggest issue is flooding if the drains get clogged. But chemicals from fertilizers and those you use to wash your car will ultimately end up in our rivers and lakes if they go down these drains.

Justin Froseth, the Planning and Engineering Director adds, "It is an issue in spring melt season too, because then we've got that water flowing, but you're more likely to see the bacteria growth in the summer when the temperatures are warmer."

Here are a couple of ways you can help:

- Do not sweep into streets or storm drains.

- Pick up and properly dispose of pet waste.

- Check vehicles, boats and other machinery for leaks.

- Use pesticides and fertilizers sparingly.