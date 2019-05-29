WEB EXTRA: Bismarck man sends hundreds of shoes to Africa Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

A Bismarck man decided he wanted to send hundreds of shoes to students in his home country.

Tatenda Dzvokora was born and raised in Zimbabwe and moved to Bismarck three years ago with his family. After high school, he was recruited to run track at NDSU. Since graduating last spring, he wanted to do something to show his gratitude to his high school and the whole community.

He said he knows kids that have to walk miles to get to school... barefoot.

After talking to his teammates on the track team, he reached out to other NDSU Athletes through Fellowship of Christian Athletes and he managed to collect over 100 pairs of shoes as well as some NDSU gear from his college coaches.

Tatenda was also given an additional 100 pairs of new athletic shoes from Samaritan's Feet Organization -- a nonprofit that donates shoes to kids all over America.

His goal now is to raise money to cover the shipping costs of $1,500. He will continue to collect shoes as people donate.

He said this is something a lot of Americans cannot relate to as most of us drive to work and have never walked miles barefoot, but the sad reality is it's actually happening in Africa.

So far he has raised $900 of his goal.

If you feel led to help with shipping costs, here is the link to his gofundme page.

