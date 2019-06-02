Bismarck News

Weekend Walleye Tournament Results are in

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 09:17 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 10:45 PM CDT

Weekend Walleye Tournament Results are in

The competition was in full force this weekend on the Missouri River. 

Fishers from North Dakota, Wisconsin, and Minnesota were in the final stretch of a national walleye catching competition.

The top 10 teams from each state searched out the biggest walleye in North Dakota.

Yesterday we told you the story of a team that was in it to win it, after going home with 2nd place for the past two years.

Tonight, the results are in, and our past 2nd placers took fourth.

The 2019 winners are from Minnesota. They weighed in at 31.26 pounds in total for Friday and Saturday.

These guys are headed home tonight with a $50,000 boat.

