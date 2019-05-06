Williston Man Charged With Attempted Murder Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

A Williston man has been charged with attempted murder after shooting another man outside a restaurant.

Around 2 p.m. Friday, video surveillance shows 23-year-old Dejonte Smith firing a 9-millimeter pistol at another man.

The footage shows the victim falling to the ground after the first shot -- then Smith fired more shots downward.

In total, the victim was treated for 13 bullet holes.

After the shooting, Smith fled police.

Authorities say he fled to Famous Dave's restaurant where he got rid of the clothes he was wearing and put on a new pair of clothing he had stored at the restaurant.

Smith then left the area in a cab.

He was finally caught around 7 p.m. that same day -- after evading police for five hours.

The victim is listed as being in 'fair condition'

Smith faces charges of attempted murder, reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence.

