Bismarck News

Woman Arrested for Starting Fire in North Dakota Courthouse

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 07:58 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 08:01 PM CDT

AP ND-- Authorities have arrested a woman who allegedly started a fire inside the Burleigh County Courthouse in downtown Bismarck.

Burleigh County Sheriff's Sgt. Dusty Braun says officers responded to the courthouse around 3:30 Saturday morning, and found the 31-year-old woman inside trying to start a fire.

Sgt. Braun says the woman broke a window to get inside and started pamphlets on fire. There was no major damage.

The woman was taken into custody. Formal charges are pending.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

          

Latest News

Don't Miss

          