Your perfect picture could earn you a picture perfect prize in Morton County

Morton County is looking for your picture perfect photos in a Parks and Trails Plan contest.

Everyone is invited to submit their best photo or photos taken at any Morton County park for a shot at free camping. That means you don't have to live in Morton County to participate.

There are two categories: "Landscape/Nature" and "Fun With Family/Friends."

Snag the winning photo in the landscape category and you'll win a free night in a camper cabin at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.

Enter the winning shot in the fun category and you'll receive two free camping nights at either Harmon Lake or Graner Lake -- your choice.

Any photo submitted must be a recent image taken within a Morton County park (not a city of Mandan park) or from a Morton County trail. Submissions must include a description of when and where the photo was taken.

Also, by submitting a photo, you're agreeing to let Morton County use the image in the Morton County Parks and Trails Master Plan document and on the Morton County website. A photographer credit will be noted on the photo.

You can enter as many photos as you wish.

For more details, visit the contest page at the Morton Parks And Trails Master Plan site.

You'll also find a map of all the Morton County parks and, soon, the closing date for the contest.