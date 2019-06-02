Zoo Safety Tips

It’s been three years since Harambe’s Death, a gorilla that was shot and killed in Ohio, by Cincinnati Zoo officials after a child climbed into the enclosure. As a result, zoo officials here in North Dakota want to remind us of ways to make sure your zoo trip is safe and fun.

Children should not lean, sit or climb into any animal exhibits.

Parents should always keep an eye on their kids at all times.

It’s important to be aware of your surroundings, especially with zoo carts or trains.

Officials at Dakota Zoo say it’s important for kids to stay safe as well as the animals they came to see.

“We have a lot of animals that are not from here and are not from North Dakota. So something as simple as grabbing a leaf off of a tree can be toxic to an animal that we have here at the zoo. So it is important to make sure that you are respecting our rules about which animals to feed and not to feed, so we make sure that one of our animals get sick,” said Allison Malkowski, Assistant Zoo Director at Dakota Zoo.

The Dakota Zoo has over 600 animals.