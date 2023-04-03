BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Bismarck is now accepting applications to receive funds that the city has raised through its 2023 Better Bismarck campaign.

Better Bismarck is a campaign created by the city in order to address some of the root causes of crisis in our community — including homelessness, addiction, and mental health issues. All donations to the organization in 2022 were tax-deductible, and were matched dollar-for-dollar by funds that the City of Bismarck received from multi-district litigations related to opioid manufacturers and distributors. Now, funding grants are available from this fund for those who are looking to help tackle the problems plaguing Bismarck.

“This project wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity of so many people and organizations,” said Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health’s Director Renae Moch in a press release. “We could not have done this without that investment. It is humbling to be part of a project that so many people recognize as vital to the continued health of our growing community.”

In order to apply for a funding grant, applicants must meet all of the following criteria:

The applicant must be a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization meeting the legal requirements of the State of North Dakota and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)

All applications must include information regarding projects which serve individuals with current, chronic, and complex long-term mental health disorders substance abuse disorders, or homelessness in the City of Bismarck.

All applications must include the opioid remediation strategies outlined on this page in their project.

All applications must provide an unduplicated count of the residents served as part of the project, and complete frequent progress reports requested by the City of Bismarck.

All applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Once the deadline is reached, applications will be received and scored by a committee, with recommendations expected to be confirmed on May 15. The recommended projects will then be sent to the Bismarck City Commission for approval to be looked over during its May 23 meeting. All allocated funds are expected to be available for distribution on June 1.

“This becomes a very important and exciting time for the Better Bismarck campaign,” continued Moch. “Up until now, we have spoken generally about how this campaign can help some of the most vulnerable people in our community. As we start to receive applications and move forward with that process, we begin to learn specifically how these fundraising efforts will truly benefit our community. We look forward to being a resource for change in our community through this first round of applications, and moving forward into the future.”

Application materials can be found online using this link, including templates, invitations to apply, and the application itself. All applications must be emailed to rmoch@bismarcknd.gov, or mailed/delivered to the following location by the deadline:

Renae Moch, Public Health Director

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health

500 East Front Avenue, Suite #3

Bismarck, ND 58504

Those seeking to make a donation to Better Bismarck can visit this page or text the phrase BetterBis to 801801.