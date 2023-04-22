BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 34-year-old man is in custody following an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, April 22.

According to a joint release from the Bismarck Police and Burleigh County, at approximately 6:31 p.m., Burleigh County deputies were in pursuit of a a vehicle headed into Bismarck, which eventually stopped near the intersection of Ivy Avenue and South Washington Street.

The suspect driving the vehicle exited with a handgun, causing officers to fire on the suspect before apprehending him. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a local hospital before being booked into the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center.

The man is now facing charges of Fleeing, Reckless Endangerment, BPD Warrant, and an additional felony warrant through Burleigh County for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine with a Dangerous Weapon.

All officers involved were placed on administrative leave per department policies, and one was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation has also been called in to investigate.

Investigation into this event is ongoing. This article will be updated as KX News receives more information.