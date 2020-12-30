Bismarck opioid overdoses increase nearly 200% in 2020

Bismarck police reported nearly 200 percent more opioid overdoses this year compared to last year, and more than twice as many fatalities.

Deputy Chief Randy Ziegler says he’s never seen this many drug overdoses during his nearly three decades of police work in Bismarck.

“We are seeing a lot more people bringing drugs into our community,” Ziegler said.

This year Bismarck saw 102 opioid overdoses and 10 deaths, up from 2019’s 36 overdoses and 4 deaths. That’s also a significant jump from 2018, which had 21 overdoses and no fatalities.

Ziegler says the uptick is likely because of more reporting, a Good Samaritan law that incentivizes calling for help and simply more drugs on the streets.

“Let’s just call it what it is, it’s lucrative. Our people seem to have money and when you have money that brings drugs into the community,” Ziegler said.

He says the big problem now is pills laced with fentanyl coming from gangs in Detroit. For about the past three years, he says all officers have one or two doses of Narcan on them — a drug that reverses overdoses.

“We’re definitely seeing an uptick in overdose-related deaths, and it’s something we want to do the best we can to curb it, but right now we’re definitely losing the battle there’s no doubt about that,” Ziegler said.

Although police say they’ve seen a surge in overdose cases, the Heartview Foundation in Bismarck, which is just one of three opioid treatment centers in the state, say its patient intake has stayed the same.

“We’ve remained pretty steady, even amidst COVID. We weren’t sure if we were going to see a backslide of people wanting to access treatment, but we continue to get calls daily,” Heartview Foundation Opioid Treatment Program Director Jessica Brewster said.

Brewster oversees Heartview’s methadone services, a federally approved medical treatment for people struggling with opioid abuse. She says the foundation hasn’t seen an increase in patients, but thinks a stigma surrounding getting help could be why.

“I think the beauty of what we do here is that we see people get well, we see people flourish and we see people find recovery,” Brewster said.

Brewster says there about 155 patients enrolled in the methadone program.

Heartview Foundation is the only opioid treatment program in Bismarck, and there are just two others across the state in Fargo and Minot.

Brewster says the best way to get help from Heartview is to call the foundation directly at 701-222-0386.