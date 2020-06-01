Cody Holte

Bismarck Parks and Rec keeping summer activities clean

News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

Today marks the beginning of summer youth activities for Bismarck Parks and Rec.

The day camp style activities are held at nine schools around Bismarck. Like a lot of places around the country right now, the main focus is keeping kids safe and healthy. Bismarck Parks and Rec. Recreation Manager says most of the safety protocols were put in place before restrictions we’re lifted last Friday.

“We have smaller group sizes, we’re limiting the groups to fifteen, we’re keeping the groups separated from each other, there’s a lot of sanitizing and cleaning. The basic things that everybody is talking about, don’t come if you’re sick. We’re asking families not to bring their children, we’re asking our staff not to come,” said Recreation Manager RaNae Jochim.

If more restrictions are lifted over the summer Parks and Rec will make changes accordingly.

