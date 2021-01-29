Bismarck Parks and Recreation planning to add 3 new parks to the area

Bismarck Parks and Rec District will be making some infastructure changes, improvements, and park additions this year.

As new communities develop, the park district is trying to keep up with the demand.

North East, North Central, and South Bismarck could see new parks pop up as early as this summer.

Randy Bina, Executive Director of Bismarck Parks and Rec, says he’s hopeful the projects will be completed on schedule.

“One of the parks that we plan to start this year and finish this year is in Silver ranch. The Silver Ranch neighborhood park. And that is in North-East Bismarck. In addition we’re looking at two other locations, and new developments that we would be putting in a neighborhood park,” said Bina.

A total of $6 million has been set aside for the many projects they have slated for the year.