Bismarck photographer combines two passions to encourages eating locally

A local photographer is combining his profession with love of food to produce a local food-blog on Facebook.

Over the last two months, Phillip Schultz has used Facebook to build an audience of 11,000 local foodies. He spotlights local eateries each week on his BisMan Eats Facebook page to encourage people to “Fill-up on Food” made by non-chain restaurants.

Schultz says, “Corporations are always going to be the cookie cutter standard menu that everyone knows what to expect which is fine if you’re on vacation and don’t want to try new food, but for me it gets boring and bland. I like menus with personality to them. A little more intimate.”

Schultz says he hopes his followers will visit local restaurants or food vendors he posts about. He explains, “I think it’s important that we raise them up. A rising tide raises all ships.”

Local restaurants can be short-lived but with the community’s support they can become permanent staples in the community.

Owner of Coffee Break Sia Rngbar tells KX News how he’s been successful for nearly three decades.

Rngbar says, “The connection is good between me and our community since I’ve been here for so long as long as you have a good product, good service, and good price that is the key.”

For Bismarck resident Claire Davis that “at home” atmosphere is everything. Davis adds, “He remembers why you’re going to school or where your family is from, and that’s not something you get at other coffee places in town.”

And it’s not just about being a foodie for Schultz, he wants everyone to have access to healthy food.

Schultz says, “We have a plethora of local restaurants that are fantastic to eat at but not everybody is able to have access to it and afford it so we’re partnering with Heaven’s Helpers Soup Café as well as Community Action getting a lot of good stuff done.”

Schultz posts deals and tips about local restaurant on his personal blog “Phillip with food” and encourages everyone to share their meal experience on BisMan Eats.

