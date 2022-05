A single-engine plane had to make an emergency landing Friday morning on Highway 14 near Wing.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 9:20 a.m., the pilot of a private plane reported his engine had failed during flight. He then landed the small plane on Highway 14 near mile marker 27, or about six miles north of Wing.

Once the plane stopped, it was moved off the highway.

The pilot and two passengers are all from Bismarck. No one was injured in the emergency landing.