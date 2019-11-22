Bismarck police asking for your help locating a missing woman with medical issues

The Bismarck Police Department issued a silver alert urging the public to be on the lookout for a missing person

56-year-old Jeanette Carman of Bismarck was last seen at her residence, in the 2100 blk of South 12th street in Bismarck, on November 21 at 3:30 pm in Bismarck, ND.
She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes.

Carman is a vulnerable adult with medical issues.

She was last seen wearing leggings with hearts all over them, pink Fila shoes, black puffy jacket, and a brown small purse.

She is not believed to be driving a vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.

