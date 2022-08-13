One of the most recent photos of Jenessa Ironroad. (Image Credit: Bismarck Police Department)

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck police are asking for your help in finding a missing teenage girl, 17-year-old Jenessa Ironroad, after a recent sighting of her was reported to the department.

Originally reported as missing on May 17, Jenessa was reported to have left her place of work at a hotel in the 1400 block of Mapleton Avenue around 12:30 p.m., and was previously last seen in blue pants and a grey Hampton Inn shirt.

The most recent report of Jenessa was noted at the Bismarck Costco at around 11:30 a.m. on August 5. During this sighting, Jenessa was seen wearing a green v-neck t-shirt, skinny dark blue jeans, and white Air Jordans.

Updated Missing Persons report (Image Credit: Bismarck Police Department)

Jenessa is currently believed to either be in the Bismarck/Mandan area or on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

If you have any information about Jenessa, her disappearance, or her possible location, please contact the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212 or your local law enforcement agency.