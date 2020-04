A disturbance on Rosser Avenue and Washington Street in Bismarck left cops investigating a reported shooting.

It happened on April 29, around 7 p.m.

According to Sgt. Gallagher with the Bismarck Police Department, an unknown man in a white van fired a single shot into the ground, pointed a gun at someone and then drove off.

There are conflicting reports on this and Gallagher said there will be more information on this incident released later on.