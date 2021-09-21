Bismarck Police Department raises funds for K-9 Unit through calendar sales

The Bismarck Police Department is raising funds for their K9 units, creatively.

Back in 2012, Sgt. Lyle Sinclair, commander of the K-9 Unit, created the K-9 calendar as a gift for a fellow officer’s retirement celebration. He never imagined this gift idea would attract so much attention for their four legged officers.

State Farm Insurance owner, Terry M. Richter, offered to sponsor the calendar to raise money for the K-9 unit. This extra money for the unit is always accessible and is spent on equipment and trainings not included in the yearly budget.

The calendars give the community an inside look at what the K-9 Unit does and, of course, how cute they are.

Sgt Lyle Sinclair, K-9 Unit Commander

“We really appreciate for the K-9 program and we want to give you the best product we can and this our way of showing our thanks and telling everyone hey, this is what we do with your money,” said Sinclair. “We find a lot of narcotics, we find missing persons, or bad guys hiding. It’s a lot more then just having a furry dog riding with us. They’re a working dog and they’re a tool we use and we try and use them the best we can.”

“Without the K9 Unit it’d be a lot harder for a lot of the narcotic finds are from the dog. One example I have is you put a cup of sugar in 6 ounces of coffee we could smell it but if you put that same cup in an Olympic sized swimming pool the dogs would be able to smell it,” Sinclair continued.

Calendars will be sold at KT Animal Supply and all of the profit goes straight to the K-9 unit.

The Bismarck Police Department is holding an upcoming meet and greet with the K-9 unit. For more details on the event click here.