The Bismarck Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 60-year-old man who doesn’t have his necessary medications with him.

Michael Shawn Spotted Wolf was last seen April 23 at his home. He is described as Native American, 5’5″ and 145 pounds with grey/brown hair and brown eyes.

His clothing description is unknown and it is unknown where he may have gone.

If you have any information concerning Spotted Wolf, contact the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.