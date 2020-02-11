Bismarck Police Hope To Audition For America’s Top Dog

UPDATE: As of 5:50 p.m., the Bismarck City Commission at their meeting approved the Bismarck Police Department K9’s to audition for season two of America’s Top Dog.

BISMARCK — The Bismarck Police Department is once again looking to showcase its fleet of K-9 officers.

The Bismarck City Commission will decide whether or not to give consent to allow the department to audition for season two of America’s Top Dog.

Police said if approved — two of the department’s K-9 teams would audition to be on the show.

The department was featured on season one, which you’ll be able to see on A&E on February 26 at 8 p.m.

One of the dog’s handlers said the $25,000 grand prize would be great for the K-9 department.

“I would hope all that money would go towards our K-9 program and better training and more opportunities to go to different places and bring better trainers in just to keep building on our training and keep working,” said Officer Joseph Benke with the Bismarck Police Department.

He added one of the main reasons they want to be on the show again is to showcase just how much hard work goes into working with a police dog.

