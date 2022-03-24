Bismarck Police Thursday said two people were shot yesterday in the parking lot of the Hawken Street apartment complex. One was killed and the other injured.

Police identified the man who died as 22-year-old Michael Shane of Bismarck.

The second victim is a 30-year-old man who suffered what police said was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated at a local hospital around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Police responded to a “shots fired” call at the apartment complex early Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they found Michael Shane dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Witnesses at the scene told police the suspect had allegedly shot Shane in the parking lot and fled in a white pickup.

Police also learned another witness was at the scene and had left.

An investigation led officers Wednesday afternoon to the 30-year-old witness, suffering from a gunshot wound.

A 26-year-old suspect was arrested around 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, and is currently being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on a charge of murder. Charges for the second shooting are pending.

Investigators are asking people in the area of the shooting to contact the department if they have any video of what happened from doorbell cameras or home surveillance.