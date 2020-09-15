Bismarck Public Schools adapts to substitute teacher shortage

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As school is back in session in some way or another, many districts in the state are struggling to fill substitute teaching positions.

To address the shortage, Governor Doug Burgum issued an executive order earlier this month allowing substitute teachers to stay in a classroom beyond the 10 consecutive days previously permitted.

Prompting the shortage in part is the fact that many substitute teachers are older and retired, placing them in a more vulnerable age category to coronavirus.

The HR Manager at Bismarck Public Schools says they’ve hired long-term substitutes to stay in the district until Oct. 2 – but even with those new positions, they’re not all filled.

“If there’s a call in the morning that someone has to quarantine because of contact tracing or if someone is ill, they can just go in those classrooms and fill in where needed,” Stacey Geiger, HR Manager at Bismarck Public Schools, said. “We did fill 55 of those 66 which has been really helpful.”

Geiger also says the district is honoring substitute teachers with a “Sub of the month” for the first time, by recognizing one substitute teacher every month with a gift card for a sub.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/15

Deadline for removing campers off city streets in Mandan

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/15

Tuesday's Forecast: Patchy smoke and hazy sunshine

Normalizing suicide conversations can help prevent it

NDC SEPT 15

Youth Football Rescue

Our Redeemers Volleyball

Legacy Soccer

Bismarck Football New

Child Anxiety

After the Whistle Rugby

After the Whistle Des Lacs Burlington Volleyball

After the Whistle John Bollinger

After the Whistle 9/13 Part 1

Water insurance

Ind. Inc. Career Classes

Washing Food

Intersections in Bismarck-Mandan getting more dangerous

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss