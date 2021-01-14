Bismarck Public Schools holding public forums for school boundary changes

Bismarck Public Schools is holding public forums on changing elementary school boundaries.

The first forum was held on Thursday night.

With some schools at maximum capacity and two new schools to open soon, change is on the horizon.

BPS Superintendent, Dr. Jason Hornbacher, says they are trying to move students around evenly.

“Centennial, Grimsrud, Highland Acres and Liberty, these schools here will help build the capacity of the new northwest schools. If you look at the northeast schools, you’ll have students from Sunrise, Murphy and Willmore that will help to create the capacity on the North East elementary school,” said Hornbacher.

“If we are moving boundaries just for the sake of trying to create more schools, that could be a concern, but if it’s to give our kids a better education and to eliminate the overcrowding in the classes and give the teachers better opportunity to have more one-on-one time, I really don’t have any concerns with it,” said parent Nick Thueson.

Another open forum will be held next Tuesday at Sunrise Elementary.

New boundaries, if approved, would take effect in 2022.

See More