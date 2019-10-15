Bismarck Public Works Happy With Snowstorm Cleanup

BISMARCK — It was one of the largest snowstorms ever in the Bismarck area in October.

And for some people, they continue to dig out even 36 hours after the last flakes fell.

Thankfully back on Oct. 2, the department held a rodeo to get their employees up to speed on all the winter equipment, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Pubic Works told KX News they were able to bring in additional people from other city departments to help stay ahead of the three-day snowfall.

They were also assisted by the Bismarck Landfill with one of their large graders to fight all the snow.

Officials told KX they used:

335 tons of sand

40 tons of salt

Applied nearly 2,800 gallons of a beet juice mixture called beet heat to battle ice formation.

In all the Public Works Department told KX they are pleased with how quickly they had the roads clear.

“The amount of snow he had is a pretty good record for us to get dumped on that much. I didn’t think we would move it as fast as we did,” said Keith Glass, Bismarck superintendent road and streets department.

He said the wet nature of the snow did make things harder than usual.

They also are begging people that when a storm is approaching, move your car off the street, which makes things much easier for crews.

They also told KX News a blizzard is not the time to go out sightseeing. It’s not worth risking your life to post a funny video to Facebook or Instagram.

Hopefully the next storm is a while away.