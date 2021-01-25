Bismarck Public Works takes on more projects as mild winter continues

Most of us are enjoying this mild winter, but for some, the delayed cold and snow have changed their daily operations.

Businesses throughout the area are adjusting to warmer temps, but Bismarck City Public Works Supervisor, Keith Glass, says there’s still plenty for his crew to do.

“We got a lot of other projects. We are doing a lot of maintenance on equipment. We’re painting, sandblasting painting equipment. We’re working of other departments.

We work for the landfill, moving dirt for them, projects like that,” said Glass.

While the department is currently under budget for the year, Glass says the coldest months are still ahead, and he still expects things to ramp back up.