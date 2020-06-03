Bismarck residents march for George Floyd

Protesters took to the streets of Bismarck in honor of George Floyd.

KX was there covering the peaceful protesters from beginning to end.

Protesters began marching from 23rd and main avenue all the way to the state capitol.

About 200 protesters from all walks of life came together to have their voices be heard. With one message… JUSTICE!

“I have two black sons they’re our future. Right Bismarck is kind of set in his ways, a lot of cities are set in their ways but we still have a chance to change the future. And our children are our future. This is for my children. This is for everybody’s children, as well as all minorities,” shares protest organizer Michelle LaPointe.

Families, friends and complete strangers marched side by side all the way down main avenue to send a message.

The Crawley family, an interracial family, marched for not only themselves but their kids

“It’s dangerous. Black people are profiled and murdered, discriminated against constantly and i don’t want that for my children. My dad and my mom wanted a better life for me and I want that for my children.And it’s important for me to be out here to support them so they know that i’m concern for their lives,” shares the Father.

Protesters held signs that read I can’t breathe, black lives matter and black children deserve better.

At some points taking a knee and laying in the middle of the street. But will protest like this bring change?

“I’m scared for them to grow up. Like right now I’ve been telling everyone they’re cute kids… But when do they turn scary? And when does everyone fear them? As of right now they’re 6 & 3 they’re cute.. But when they turn 16 and 13 are they cute still or are they scary then,” shares LaPointe.

Protesters remained peaceful all day as they demonstrated up and down the capitol city.

Even after getting to the state capitol they continued back down to main avenue.

Police even made barricades to make sure everyone stayed safe.