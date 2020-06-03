Bismarck residents march for George Floyd

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Protesters took to the streets of Bismarck in honor of George Floyd.

KX was there covering the peaceful protesters from beginning to end.

Protesters began marching from 23rd and main avenue all the way to the state capitol.

About 200 protesters from all walks of life came together to have their voices be heard. With one message… JUSTICE!

“I have two black sons they’re our future. Right Bismarck is kind of set in his ways, a lot of cities are set in their ways but we still have a chance to change the future. And our children are our future. This is for my children. This is for everybody’s children, as well as all minorities,” shares protest organizer Michelle LaPointe.

Families, friends and complete strangers marched side by side all the way down main avenue to send a message.

The Crawley family, an interracial family, marched for not only themselves but their kids

“It’s dangerous. Black people are profiled and murdered, discriminated against constantly and i don’t want that for my children. My dad and my mom wanted a better life for me and I want that for my children.And it’s important for me to be out here to support them so they know that i’m concern for their lives,” shares the Father.

Protesters held signs that read I can’t breathe, black lives matter and black children deserve better.

At some points taking a knee and laying in the middle of the street. But will protest like this bring change?

“I’m scared for them to grow up. Like right now I’ve been telling everyone they’re cute kids… But when do they turn scary? And when does everyone fear them? As of right now they’re 6 & 3 they’re cute.. But when they turn 16 and 13 are they cute still or are they scary then,” shares LaPointe.

Protesters remained peaceful all day as they demonstrated up and down the capitol city.

Even after getting to the state capitol they continued back down to main avenue.

Police even made barricades to make sure everyone stayed safe.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Shiloh Christian Signing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Signing"

Century Girls Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Girls Soccer"

Ward Co Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Facilities"

ND Golf Championship Early

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Golf Championship Early"

ND Spring Golf Championship Late

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Spring Golf Championship Late"

Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

In Loving Memory children's book

Thumbnail for the video titled "In Loving Memory children's book"

Pools Opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pools Opening"

Motorcycle Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcycle Safety"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2"

RHDV

Thumbnail for the video titled "RHDV"

MANDAN HOMICIDE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MANDAN HOMICIDE"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-2-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-2-20"

Robert One Minute 6-2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-2"

New Salem Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Track & Field"

Troy Olson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troy Olson"

Peace in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peace in Minot"

Canola Flea Beetle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Canola Flea Beetle"

Penny Sales Tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Penny Sales Tax"

Fargo Cleaning Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Cleaning Up"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge