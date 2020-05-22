Bismarck restaurant donating meals with United Way

During a time of economic hardships, people have to make some tough decisions. One of those should not be having to choose to skip meals just to make ends meet. In Bismarck, one business owner is doing what he can to prevent that from happening during the covid pandemic.

The MSA United Way is always doing what they can to help out, one of the ways they do that is by providing meals to those in need. They can’t do it alone so when some extra help is offered, it goes a long way.

“We teamed up with them and an anonymous donor. We pooled our resources together to feed the homeless in our community. We’re doing 50 meals a day four days out of the week, hopefully by the end of the month we’ll have 800 meals that we’ve given to the homeless,” said Bistro owner Mo Schmidt.

The meals are picked up and distributed to various places around town. This meal of veggies, rice, and chicken was taken to the Bismarck Motor Motel, Edwinton place and the Bismarck Homeless shelter.

“Through the generosity of the Bistro, this has been amazing because with this pandemic, with the uncertainty of everything going on the last thing a client needs is a uncertainty of where their next meal is coming from. So this provides that relief for that meal being provided,” said Homeless Shelter Supervisor Vernelle Spencer.

The United Way is always looking to make a difference in the community pandemic or not. If you’re able and would like to help look at the link below.

https://www.msaunitedway.org/



