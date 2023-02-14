BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz is looking for candidates who are interested in serving on the city’s Special Assessment Commission.

The Special Assessment Commission is a three-member board appointed by the city commissioners and meets twice a year at Bismarck’s City-County Office Building. The commission’s job is to make sure that assessments are spread fairly among properties in the city, and not to decide whether work should be done.

The committee has one open position, which lasts for six years and ends in April 2029. The position is open to any member of the Bismarck community who has some financial background, and who is not subject to property ownership conditions.

All interested applicants are asked to complete an application form that describes their qualifications, background, and reasons for wanting to serve on the commission, as well as a copy of the applicant’s resume. The application form can be found on Bismarck’s website, or by visiting this link. A form can also be obtained by calling the city’s Finance Department at 701-355-1600, or may be picked up at the department office at 221 North 5th Street in Bismarck.

All completed applications must be sent to the following address:

Dmitriy Chernyak, Director of Finance

Finance Department

P.O Box 5505

Bismarck, ND, 58506

The deadline for all applications is Tuesday, March 14. The new board member will be announced during the Board of City Commissioners meeting on March 28.

If you would like more information on the appointment process or the Special Assessment Commission, please contact the Bismarck’s Finance Department.