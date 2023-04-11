BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Bismarck, Apex Engineering, and Bolton & Menk are looking to make improvements to South Washington Street in Bismarck — and to gather the public’s opinion on their planned proposals, will soon be hosting a public meeting.

According to the City of Bismarck, the proposed upgrades include street lighting, stormwater improvements, and safety additions for vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrian traffic. These changes will take place on both Washington Street from Burleigh Avenue to the South Bismarck Drainage Ditch and Burleigh Avenue from Manchester Street to Bostom Drive.

Other projects being considered include three-or-five-lane corridors with intersection traffic control via a roundabout or traffic signal at Burleigh Avenue and a traffic signal or stop control at the intersection of London and Santa Fe Avenues.

The open input meeting regarding Washington Street will be held on Tuesday, April 18, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Wachter Middle School Cafeteria. The event begins with an open house component at 5:30 p.m., and a presentation at 6 p.m. — after which, representatives from the City of Bismarck, Apex Engineering, and Bolton & Menk will be able to take questions and discuss community concerns.

“In recent years, the increasing development in this area has accelerated the need for roadway and pedestrian improvements along Washington St. and Burleigh Ave.,” said City of Bismarck Engineer Gabe Schell in a press release. “Bismarck continues to grow at a steady rate, and this project will help accommodate the growth in that area today, and into the future.”

Any written statements, questions, or comments regarding the project must be emailed to Troy.Ripplinger@apexenggroup.com, or sent to the following address by May 3, 2023:

Troy Ripplinger, PE

Apex Engineering Group

600 South Second Street, Suite 145

Bismarck, ND, 58504

The subject of the email or heading must read ‘Public Input Meeting — PCN 23859‘.

Further information on the street plans, including a pre-recorded presentation and other materials, will be available on this page beginning on April 18. Projects are estimated to begin construction in 2024.