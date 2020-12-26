Bismarck State College to offer Mechatronics program in 2021

A unique new program at Bismarck State College will prepare students for jobs in automation starting in fall 2021.

It’s called Mechatronics, and it’s part of the college’s polytechnic institute, which is the only one of its kind in the state. Students enrolled will be able to earn a 2-year associate’s degree after studying an emphasis within the program starting this upcoming fall.

Lead instructor for BSC’s energy services and automation program Reynold Miller has developed and will be teaching most of those courses.

“With Amazon building their new distribution center in Fargo, these will be perfect jobs for technicians to work with their logistics systems and their packaging systems, so that’s another great example of potential jobs,” Miller said.

Bismarck State College is North Dakota’s only polytechnic institution, and fewer than 3 percent of colleges in the country are polytechnics.