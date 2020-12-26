Bismarck State College to offer Mechatronics program in 2021

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A unique new program at Bismarck State College will prepare students for jobs in automation starting in fall 2021.

It’s called Mechatronics, and it’s part of the college’s polytechnic institute, which is the only one of its kind in the state. Students enrolled will be able to earn a 2-year associate’s degree after studying an emphasis within the program starting this upcoming fall.

Lead instructor for BSC’s energy services and automation program Reynold Miller has developed and will be teaching most of those courses.

“With Amazon building their new distribution center in Fargo, these will be perfect jobs for technicians to work with their logistics systems and their packaging systems, so that’s another great example of potential jobs,” Miller said.

Bismarck State College is North Dakota’s only polytechnic institution, and fewer than 3 percent of colleges in the country are polytechnics.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Abbey Kubas

Saturday, December 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Huff Hills Opening Day

Aberle Family

Friday, December 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

PAs open practice

Gas Prices Down

Closet 701 Donations

Heaven's Helper's Christmas Meal

Kettle Donations

New Furnace

Foster Homes

Amber's Christmas #OneMinuteForecast

RAPID TESTING

A warm Christmas day with snow chances on the way

NDC DEC 25

KX Convo: Santa Claus

Thursday, December 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Christmas Message

Busy After Christmas

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories